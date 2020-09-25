Teen accused of shooting into Charlotte home with several people inside including 6-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A teen has been accused of shooting into a Charlotte home with several people inside including a 6-year-old child.
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department charged a 17-year-old boy for his involvement in the shooting of an occupied dwelling.
Officers responded to Aragorn Lane in reference to a shooting into an occupied dwelling call for service on Sept. 25, shortly before 3 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found 23 shell casings directly in front of the victims' home. Of those discharged rounds, officers found evidence that 13 had struck the home.
Seven people whose ages ranged from 6 to 46 years old were inside the home at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.
After this shooting, detectives continued to investigate potential leads. From information and evidence obtained, detectives were able to identify the teen boy as a possible suspect.
At the conclusion of interviews, the boy was taken to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with 13 counts of shooting into occupied property.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
