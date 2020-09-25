S.C. woman charged after man dies from Fentanyl overdose

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after a man died from a Fentanyl overdose in Pageland.
The man’s death happened on September 4, officials say. When the coroner’s report came back and confirmed the man died from an overdose, police arrested 27-year-old Rebecca Dawn Hildreth.
Investigators say Hildreth sold the man heroin at her home the day before he died. The man’s name has not been released.
Hildreth, who officials say also has pending drug charges, was taken to the Chesterfield County Detention Center to await bond.
No further information has been released.
