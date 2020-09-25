Salisbury VAMC to open additional gates beginning October 1

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Effective October 1, 2020, the Salisbury VA Medical Center will be reopening additional entry and exit points to the facility during limited hours to assist with traffic flow.
Since March of 2020, the Medical Center has successfully redirected traffic, utilizing only one of its three entry/exit points for patrons to provide optimal safety and effective screening procedures.
Please see the information below indicating the times and days each of the gates will be operational:
- The Main Gate at the traffic light on Brenner Avenue at Link Street will be exit only, Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed all other times, including holidays.
- The Statesville Blvd. Gate will be entrance only Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed all other times, including holidays.
- The Hedrick Street Gate will have no changes to current operations. Entry-only (two-lanes/one-way), Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and entry/exit at all other times. This gate is open 7 days per week, 24 hours per day unless otherwise indicated due to weather or safety reasons.
We want to thank all of our Veterans, family members, staff, neighbors and other members of our community for your patience during these challenging times as we continue to take the precautions necessary to ensure the health of our Veterans, staff and community.
For more information about the Salisbury VA Medical Center visit http://www.salisbury.va.gov/.
