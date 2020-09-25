Rowan Sheriff seeks help identifying Burlington larceny suspect

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying a suspect in a larceny at the Burlington Coat Factory on Tingle Drive in Salisbury.
The crime took place on Thursday at about 7:15 pm.
According to the report, the offender stole a minimum of $400 of merchandise, but the amount is probably a lot higher. The man entered the store, got a shopping cart, and filled it with merchandise, and then walked out of the entrance to the store.
The suspect was driving a dark colored SUV.
Total value of items stolen will not be known until an inventory is completed by the store. This same offender has been observed on several other occasions stealing from the Burlington Coat Factory.
Anyone with information should contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
