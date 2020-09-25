Rowan-Cabarrus Community College offers assistance to parents who are helping children with online learning

“It’s one thing to check the box and say, ‘Yes, we’ve done school today,’ but it’s another to feel that it has been a success. That is where the Parent Teacher Assistant Toolbox can make a difference,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “This program offers creative solutions for parents who are struggling. While they are not teachers, we know they want to supplement the teacher’s role and provide the best online learning experience possible for their children.”