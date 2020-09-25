Patchy dense fog overnight, with spotty rain for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered light rain to more of a mist or drizzle will linger tonight, with patchy dense fog likely overnight into Saturday morning.
Overnight low temperatures are expected to cool into the lower 50s from the mountains, to lower 60s in the piedmont.
Saturday morning will start off cloudy, with more breaks of sunshine expected into the afternoon.
Saturday afternoon will feature the chance for isolated rain, mainly confined to the mountains. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will range from the upper 70s in the piedmont, to around 70 degrees for the mountains.
Saturday night into Sunday is expected to feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, as overnight low temperatures cool to around 60 degrees.
Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a few isolated rain showers, as afternoon high temperatures warm to around 80 degrees.
A few rain showers are possible for Monday, as afternoon high temperatures warm to around 80 degrees.
A cold front is expected to move through the region on Tuesday, giving us a better chance for scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms, with high temperatures in the upper 70s.
A few rain showers may linger into Wednesday, with drier weather expected by late next week. High temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid 70s for mid to late next week.
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
