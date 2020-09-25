Man with dementia reported missing from Matthews, Silver Alert issued

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man with dementia was reported missing from Matthews Friday afternoon.
The Matthews Police Department is asking the public to please help find 63-year-old Kabi Raj Rai. Officials say he suffers from dementia.
He was last seen walking on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at approximately 12:30 p.m., in the 12000 block of Woodbend Drive wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, blue slip sandals, and a black and brown watch.
He is described as an Asian man, about 4′11″ tall, weighing 100 pounds with short (buzzed cut) black and white hair.
Please call 911 immediately if you know of his whereabouts.
