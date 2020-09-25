Georgia State postpones football game vs Charlotte 49ers due to positive COVID-19 tests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Out of an abundance of caution, Georgia State has postponed its Saturday game vs the Charlotte 49ers due to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing within the Georgia State football program.
Charlotte was set to host Georgia State in the 49ers home opener, Saturday, Sept. 26 at 12 noon. The game was to be broadcast on ESPNU.
“We are obviously disappointed for our team but certainly respect Georgia State’s decision and look forward to starting league play next weekend at FAU,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill.
It has not yet been determined when the game could be rescheduled.
Charlotte is set to open the 2020 Conference USA schedule next week at Florida Atlantic at 4 p.m. (ESPNU).
