Dozens of Christopher Columbus statues have been removed since June

After George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, protests flooded the country and forced America to reckon with its past. Many protesters across the country flocked to local statues, demanding their removal and in some cases taking them down themselves. Almost 60 Confederate monuments have been removed, relocated and renamed since Floyd’s death, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The conversation on dismantling symbols is featured in the CBSN Originals documentary, “Speaking Frankly: Symbolic Justice,” which premieres on Sunday on CBSN.