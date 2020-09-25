Charlotte police looking for 15-year-old girl who has been missing for two days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for two days.
Officers are asking for the public’s help to find 15-year-old Ellie Carico.
On Sept. 23 around 7:21 a.m., a family member called 911 to report Carico’s disappearance.
Carico was last seen on Sept. 23 near the 8900 block of Albemarle Road. She’s listed as 5′4″ tall and weighing 130 pounds.
She was reportedly last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Thrasher” on the front. She also has braces with blue and purple rubber bands.
Anyone with information on Carico’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
