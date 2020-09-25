Charlotte Motor Speedway to welcome limited fans when Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 returns Oct. 11

“Throughout the summer, we’ve been working with local and state officials to bring fans to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend for what promises to be one of the season’s most anticipated events,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “While we regret that we cannot accommodate every fan who would like to be part of this spectacular race weekend, we are committed to providing the best and safest experience possible for those who are able to attend.”