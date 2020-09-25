Cabarrus announces new in-person location to pay taxes

Cash and check payments are accepted at the location, while credit card payments are still possible through the new MyCabCo app. MyCabCo allows users to make one-click payments, set up alerts and keep track of their receipts. The myCabCo app is available for download on the Apple and Android app stores, and the service is also accessible through desktop and mobile-web devices at myCabCo.cabarruscounty.us.