Cabarrus announces new in-person location to pay taxes

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Tax Administration is opening a long-shuttered kiosk in the Government Center parking garage to accommodate taxpayers looking for face-to-face interaction when paying tax bills with cash or check.
During the initial phase, the kiosk will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., between September 28 and October 16. Officials will assess demand during that period to determine if the kiosk will remain open.
The location offers a way for residents to make a cash or check payment and get a receipt while adhering to the continued COVID-19 restrictions on personal contact, according to Tax Collection Supervisor Penny Untz.
Parking garage access off Means Avenue from Church Street is sometimes blocked due to construction on the Government Center. The best way to get there is by accessing Means from McCachern Boulevard. After pulling into the garage, keep right and follow the signs. The route will circle you around to the payment window.
Cash and check payments are accepted at the location, while credit card payments are still possible through the new MyCabCo app. MyCabCo allows users to make one-click payments, set up alerts and keep track of their receipts. The myCabCo app is available for download on the Apple and Android app stores, and the service is also accessible through desktop and mobile-web devices at myCabCo.cabarruscounty.us.
Cabarrus collects property tax payments for all county municipalities. Those bills mailed on July 31 to property owners listed on tax records as of January 1, 2020. Taxes are based on the January 2020 revaluation value of real properties, and property tax rates set by County and municipal officials in June.
Bills were due by September 1. After January 5, 2021, property owners are subject to interest charges, collections and/or tax foreclosure due to unpaid bills.
In addition to the payment kiosk, real estate and personal property tax can be paid:
- Via myCabCo website (myCabCo.cabarruscounty.us) or mobile app
- By mail using the envelope and coupon provided with the bills
- In a drop box at the County Government Center (65 Church St. SE, Concord) near the Means Avenue parking garage entrance
