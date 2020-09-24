York Co. detention officer accused of conspiring to smuggle drugs to inmates

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A now-former York County detention officer was arrested after she was accused of planning to smuggle narcotics to inmates in jail.
Heather Nicole McRorie, 26, was charged with criminal conspiracy and terminated from her job around 7: 30 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say more charges may be pending.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, detention staff were alerted about “a potential attempt by McRorie to smuggle illegal narcotics into the detention center.” The staff immediately contacted the Drug Enforcement Unit for further assistance with the investigation.
Officials say McRorie was arrested before she was able to pass drugs to any inmates.
“We do not tolerate this type of conduct by any member of this agency”, said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “We ensure our citizens that respect, integrity, character, accountability and professionalism are our core values and this incident has attempted to tarnish those values.”
McRorie was hired at the York County Sheriff’s Office in February 2020.
No further information has been released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.