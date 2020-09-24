VIDEO: Woman apparently tased for refusing to wear mask at football game in Ohio

LOGAN, Ohio (WTAP/WBTV) - Wednesday, a Marietta City School parent was detained and arrested during an away middle school football game in Logan.
The parent was reportedly refusing to wear a mask when approached by an officer.
The police officer appears to use a taser on the parent, before placing her in handcuffs. The Logan Police Department says that the incident is currently under investigation.
In the video, you can see the woman telling the officer, “don’t touch me.”
The officer tells the woman to put her hands behind her back.
The woman was then tased before she was handcuffed and escorted out of the stadium.