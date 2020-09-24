Troopers: Salisbury man found dead after hit by car near prison

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 66-year-old man was found dead in an embankment near the Piedmont Correctional Institution Thursday morning.
Troopers received a call that a pedestrian was struck on Camp Road near the prison.
When officers arrived, they found William Odell Lea lying down in the embankment dead.
Officials say the car that hit Lea took off. Officers say they do not have a make, model or color of the vehicle but believe the car should have some damage on the front right corner.
The crash is believed to have happened between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at 704-639-7574.
