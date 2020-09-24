Thomas Streatery Now Open

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is outdoor dining in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood Neighborhood, along Thomas Avenue. It’s called “Thomas Str-EAT-ery”. You can pick up food and drinks from your favorite Plaza Midwood location and enjoy them at the socially distanced tables. There also are drop-off zones to get your food delivered there.
We are told it is open through at least November 15th. There are 25 tables set up right now.
