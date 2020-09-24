Soldier who’s been deployed for 13 months surprises mom at N.C. restaurant

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A soldier who has been deployed for 13 months surprised his mother when he walked through the doors of a restaurant in North Carolina.
Pfc. Felipe Vidrios, currently serving in the U.S. Army, was deployed for 13 months in Kuwait and his mother, Candy Vazquez, had no idea he was coming home.
The heartwarming moment happened Tuesday at Cactus Rose Café restaurant in Indian Trail.
“I started screaming because I was so happy to see him," Vazquez said. “I cried, I screamed.”
Vazquez says she does not know how long he will be home.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.