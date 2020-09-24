President Trump to sign Executive Order on pre-existing conditions in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump is set to sign an Executive Order aimed at helping Americans with pre-existing conditions with their healthcare coverage during his trip to Charlotte, according to White House officials.
The order, the White House said, will be the first in American history to make it the policy of the United States to protect those with pre-existing conditions. This is especially important, officials say, if the Affordable Care Act is struck down.
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar says the order takes tangible action on two things that plague the American people: the ability to secure insurance for patients with pre-existing conditions and to end surprise billing from hospitals for patients.
President Trump is expected to arrive in Charlotte at 4 p.m. and speak soon after. Watch live below:
If it is not passed by January 1, officials say, President Trump will give Sec. Azar the full power of the U.S. Government to protect patients from surprise billing. The president is instructing Congress to act.
“The President will always protect people with pre-existing conditions,” Azar said.
The news comes as the president is returning to North Carolina, this time to the city of Charlotte, to discuss healthcare.
Peter Hoffman, the White House Director of Regional Communications, says President Trump will visit Charlotte Thursday to discuss his administration’s action and vision in “delivering quality healthcare at low costs for the American people.”
The president recently hosted a “Great American Comeback” event in Fayetteville this past weekend.
In the past few weeks, Trump has visited Charlotte, the Asheville area, Wilmington and Winston-Salem during his trips to the Tar Heel state.
His opponent in the November presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden is visiting Charlotte on Wednesday.
This will be President Trump’s 14th official visit to North Carolina.
