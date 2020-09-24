One dead, another seriously injured in head-on crash in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Gastonia Wednesday night.
Police said two cars collided around 10:12 p.m. in the 2100 block of North New Hope Road.
One of the drivers died at the scene. The other driver was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition, according to police.
Gastonia police are investigating.
Witnesses are told to call Officer A.L. Carpenter at (704) 842-5168 or Officer W.C. Blair at (704) 842-5136.
