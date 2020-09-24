Man shot to death in bed at Lancaster Co. home after returning fire, hitting alleged shooter

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One man was killed and his alleged killer wounded in a double shooting in Lancaster Thursday.
The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on W. Hood Street.
Investigators say that, based on witness statements, they believe the deceased victim, identified as 26-year-old Shamon White, and his girlfriend were asleep in a bedroom of the home when they awoke to find 24-year-old Quinterious Raquon Truesdale standing at the foot of the bed.
Officials say Truesdale shot White, who then returned fire and struck Truesdale.
White was pronounced dead at the scene. Truesdale was flown to a nearby medical facility to be treated for his injuries.
Warrants have been obtained charging Truesdale with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and first degree burglary.
Anyone with further information about the incident or any other investigation should call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171.
