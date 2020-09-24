Man charged with several statutory sex crimes involving child in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with several statutory sex crimes involving a child in Statesville.
On Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, officials say a report was filed with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a child being sexually assaulted. Officials say the juvenile victim was interviewed.
During the course of the investigation, detectives located witnesses and collected evidence.
Based on information gathered during the investigation, 40-year-old Chad Lee Davis was identified as the suspect.
Davis was charged with three counts of felony statutory rape by an adult, three counts of felony statutory sexual offense with a person who is 15 years of age or younger, and three counts of felony statutory sexual offense with child.
Chad Lee Davis was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 23 and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. Davis was issued a $500,000 secured bond on these charges.
