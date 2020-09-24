Lincoln County Schools approve transition to in-person instruction for elementary students

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County elementary schools will be allowed to return to school.
The district’s Board of Education approved for elementary grades to transition into Plan 'A' beginning October 13.
Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the elementary students will be permitted to attend school in person four days that week, and on October 19, students and staff will transition to a full Plan ‘A,’ five days per week of face-to-face instruction.
Students and families on Plan 'C' would be required to have a medically approved recommendation to continue with remote learning beyond October 19.
The Lincoln County School administrative staff will immediately begin the process of working with families and students to transition elementary grades back to an in-person classroom setting that takes into consideration families that have a medically approved recommendation from a doctor and choose to learn remotely.
Principals will also share additional information with their respective school communities in the coming days. “By moving to Plan A, students will receive the much-needed face to face instruction each school day,” Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lory Morrow said. “Technology is a fabulous tool that reinforces digital teaching and learning but it is not intended to replace a dynamic classroom teacher.”
