Joe Biden speaks to WBTV about pandemic, election in one-on-one interview

“Number one, it will depend on what this person leaves me,” said Biden. “It’s been a disaster so far. 200,000 people dead, projected between now and the end of the year, another 137,000 to 178,000 people will die. The president has to take control, has to take responsibility, set national standards, get this ridiculous failure to get testing under control so we can provide for testing, 24-hour testing,” explained Biden.