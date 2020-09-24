Howden selected to be Rowan County Finance Officer/ Director

Howden is a former President, Vice President and Athletic Director of Sherrills Ford Optimist Park and resides in Rowan County with his wife Melissa and three children. He stated, “I am very excited to serve as the next Finance Director for Rowan County. The opportunity to continue the great work that Ms. Heidrick has done for the past 23 years has been my goal since becoming the Assistant Finance Director 3½ years ago. I look forward to working with all Rowan County employees and elected officials in continuing the amazing work everyone does for the County.”