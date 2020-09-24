First Alert: Wet end to the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure slips off the Carolina coast today and the remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Beta drift our way from the Gulf Coast region.
Rain around the WBTV viewing area will be spotty and mostly on the light side around Charlotte today – perhaps a bit more concentrated across the mountains. Cloud cover, however, will be much more extensive today and it will be a bit cooler than recent days with afternoon readings topping out in the low to middle 70s.
Rain chances steadily increase tonight and then kick into high gear right from the get-go Friday.
A First Alert has been issued for Friday just to provide a “heads up” that rainfall of – generally – one to two inches is on the way before the storm pulls away Friday night.
Highs Friday will again be held down into the low to middle 70s, expect upper 70s are possible in neighborhoods south and east of I-85 where there’ll also be a chance for a stronger thunderstorm or two.
Following Friday’s rain, there’ll be more sunshine, much lower rain chances and warmer temperatures over the weekend.
An isolated thundershower can’t be ruled out either weekend day, but the bigger story will be warm afternoon readings close to 80° Saturday followed by low to middle 80s on Sunday.
Beyond the weekend, we’ll stay in the warm 80s Monday with a slightly better thunderstorm chance before we cool back off again for during the middle part of next week.
Meteorologist Al Conklin
