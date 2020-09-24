First Alert Friday, with a few rain showers lingering into the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain showers will continue to move across the Carolinas tonight into Friday, with heavy rainfall at times.
The heaviest rain looks to be during the morning hours of Friday, with rain tapering off in coverage and rainfall rates through the later part of the day.
Total rainfall through Friday night looks to be from 0.50″ to over 2″, with higher amounts of rain across the foothills and mountains, and lighter amounts of rain toward Upstate SC, east of I-77.
Overnight low temperatures are expected to range from the lower 50s in the mountains, to lower 60s in the piedmont. Friday afternoon high temperatures will range from the lower 60s in the mountains to lower 70s in the piedmont. So have a rain jacket and umbrella with you through the day.
Rain will diminish to more isolated Friday night, with low temperatures cooling into the lower 60s for the piedmont and lower 50s for the mountains by Saturday morning. Isolated rain will linger into the day on Saturday, under mostly cloudy skies. Saturday afternoon high temperatures are expected to range from around 70 degrees in the mountains, to upper 70s for the piedmont.
Saturday night into Sunday is expected to feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated rain showers are possible on Sunday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s.
A cold front will move through on Monday, with a few rain showers possible, as afternoon high temperatures warm to around 80 degrees.
Tuesday through Friday of next week is expected to feature high temperatures in the mid-70s, with isolated rain possible at times, with partly cloudy skies.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
