Deputies searching for man missing nearly a month, last seen at Lincoln Co. Walmart

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who hasn’t been seen in nearly a month.
Kenneth Ray Caldwell, 35, was last seen by relatives on September 1, at the Walmart on Highway 73 in Denver, N.C. His last known address is Cedarbrook Court in Stanley, N.C.
Caldwell is described as a white male, 5′6″ tall and 150 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing tattered jeans, a black shirt and black Nike shoes.
Anyone who sees Caldwell or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 740-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
