18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of 13-year-old in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Lincolnton.
Police responded to the shooting around 3:40 p.m. on Highland Drive.
The child was found with gunshot wounds and wasn’t breathing.
The 13-year-old, identified as Gabriel Teems, died at the scene.
Matthew Eric Combs, 18, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is being held in jail without bond.
Lincolnton police have not said what led to the shooting.
No other information was provided.
Anyone with more information please contact Lt. Dennis Harris or Detective Diallo at 704-736-8900.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.