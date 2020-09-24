App State to allow family members at sporting events, more fans allowed soon

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - App State will begin allowing family members at sporting events this weekend and even more fans in the coming week.
For this Saturday’s football game against Campbell at Kidd Brewer Stadium, App State is inviting up to 300 family members of App State student-athletes and up to 50 Campbell student-athlete family members.
The announcement comes after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services notified universities that up to 350 family members (a maximum of two per student-athlete) can attend college sporting events.
All family members must follow the 3Ws of Wash, Wear and Wait, ensure social distancing between groups of families, and wear face coverings.
App State Athletics will allow parents to watch their student-athletes play at both the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex and Kidd Brewer Stadium this weekend.
Officials at App State say they are working on spectator plans for future home football games following the governor’s Tuesday announcement that outdoor venues with 10,000 or more seats can allow seven percent capacity starting Oct. 2.
Priority for this limited number of spectators will be given to football student-athlete families, App State students and season ticket holders.
Further details will be communicated to those priority groups in the coming days.
