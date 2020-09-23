Who’s who in the Breonna Taylor case?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Below is a list of people involved in the Breonna Taylor investigation:
Breonna Taylor: Former Louisville medical worker who was shot dead when LMPD narcotics officers served a warrant at her home in March.
Kenneth Walker: Taylor’s boyfriend who was inside the apartment during the raid, and shot one of the police officers. He was initially charged with attempted murder, a charge that was later dropped.
Jamarcus Glover: Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, a convicted drug dealer. His name was on the warrant that led officers to Taylor’s apartment. Glover was taken into custody during a raid at another location just a short time before the Taylor raid.
Adrian Walker: An associate of Glover’s whose name also was on the Taylor warrant. He is not related to Kenneth Walker.
Tamika Palmer: Taylor’s mother who has called several times for all protests across the city to remain peaceful.
Ju’Niyah Palmer: Taylor’s sister who lived in the same apartment but was not home at the time of the deadly raid.
Jon Mattingly: One of the three LMPD officers who fired their weapons during the Taylor raid. He was shot once in the leg by Kenneth Walker, and was placed on administrative reassignment following the incident, per department protocol. A grand jury cleared him of any wrongdoing on Sept. 23.
Myles Cosgrove: One of the three LMPD officers who fired their weapons during the Taylor raid. He was placed on administrative reassignment following the incident, per department protocol. A grand jury cleared him of any wrongdoing on Sept. 23.
Brett Hankison: One of the three LMPD officers who fired their weapons during the Taylor raid. He was placed on administrative reassignment following the incident, per department protocol. He was then fired for “blindly” firing 10 times into Taylor’s apartment from outside, according to his termination letter. A grand jury indicted him on three counts of wanton endangerment on Sept. 23.
Joshua Jaynes: The LMPD officer who requested the Taylor warrant.
Judge Mary Shaw: The judge who approved Jaynes’ no-knock warrant request.
Greg Fischer: The third-term Louisville mayor under heavy criticism for his handling of the case.
Steve Conrad: The former LMPD chief who also faced heavy criticism in May, then announced he would retire in June. But then following the law-enforcement-involved shooting death of David McAtee, Conrad was fired.
Rob Schroeder: The interim police chief who took over for Conrad. His first days at the helm were marked with protests and citywide unrest, and he announced his retirement on Sept. 7.
Yvette Gentry: The new interim police chief who came out of retirement to lead a beleaguered force following Schroeder’s retirement.
Daniel Cameron: The Kentucky Attorney General whose office handled the investigation before presenting its findings to a grand jury.
Tom Wine: The Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney who recused himself from the Taylor case because he was investigating Walker once Walker was charged with attempted murder. Wine decided to drop that charge against Walker.
Sam Aguiar: One of the local lawyers representing the Taylor family.
Lonita Baker: Another local attorney representing the Taylor family.
Ben Crump: Another lawyer representing the Taylor family. He’s a nationally-known, civil-rights attorney based in Tallahassee, Fla.
Steve Romines: A local attorney representing Kenneth Walker, who on Sept. 1 filed a lawsuit against the city of Louisville, among others, seeking immunity in the case under Kentucky’s “stand your ground” law.
