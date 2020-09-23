Union County school moves to Plan C after COVID-19 exposure

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - South Providence School in Union County says several students and staff may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Four positive coronavirus cases were reported in association with South Providence School in Waxhaw, Union County Public Schools said Wednesday.
Because of the potential exposure, the school decided to move to Plan C until October 6. The school will remain closed for in-person instruction until then.
“In consultation with Union County Public Health, a decision has been made to close South Providence School for students and staff Sept. 23 – Oct. 6. During this time, all students and staff will work remotely until the school reopens on Wednesday, Oct. 7,” school officials said.
Union County Public School leaders say they are working to determine who may have been in close contact with those who tested positive for the virus. The district says they’re legally unable to publicly identify those who tested positive.
“If a student had direct contact with the persons involved, a school nurse or a Union County Public Health staff member will follow up with parents for further guidance,” the district says.
UCPS is following cleaning protocols and will disinfect and sanitize the impacted areas of the building.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.