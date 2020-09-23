Time reveals its 100 most influential people of 2020

These are artists, pioneers and leaders

Each of the issue's eight global covers highlights members of the Time 100. (Source: Time Magazine, LLC, CNN)
By CNN staff | September 23, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT - Updated September 23 at 11:27 AM

(CNN) – Time magazine is out with its annual list of the world’s 100 most influential people.

Each of the issue’s eight global covers highlights members of the Time 100:

  • Record-breaking artist “The Weeknd”
  • Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
  • Rapper Megan Thee Stallion
  • Celebrity couple – former NBA star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union
  • Infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci
  • Black Lives Matter founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi
  • COVID-19 frontline nurse Amy O’Sullivan
  • Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen

There will also be a new cover and a special tribute honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

