Rowan Chamber touts success in ‘Local Super Heroes’ campaign

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the “Local Super Heroes” Campaign was successful with 51 new members vs. a goal of 50 new members during the 30-day campaign.
New member investments were $19,600 vs. a goal of $17,500 and total investments of over $79,368.
“There are many people who have gone above and beyond to serve our community and we wanted to honor and recognize them. We greatly appreciate all our Campaign volunteers who helped us tell the Chamber’s story!” said Bob Honeycutt with F&M Bank and Chair-elect of the Rowan Chamber.
Top Producer is Elia Gegorek, Gegorek & Associates Realty, LLC. She won a local “Home Town Heroes” package valued at over $2,500. Second top producer is Bob Honeycutt, F&M Bank, and third top producer is Tim Proper, F&M Bank. All volunteers won valuable prizes donated by Chamber member firms.
The Top Team is F&M Bank, led by Team Captain Bob Honeycutt.
The date for the 2021 Directory and New Member perks has been extended until Fri., Sept. 25. If you were not able to join during the Campaign and are still interested in membership, please contact the Rowan Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.org or www.rowanchamber.com.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.