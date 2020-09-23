Recruits graduate to Kannapolis Fire Firefighter positions

"I am extremely proud of these three new firefighters and thankful to those who helped to guide and instruct them along their journey,' said Kannapolis Fire Chief Tracy Winecoff. “Being a firefighter has always been and still remains a service profession, and they are expected to serve the residents of our City to the best of their ability. I am positive these guys will do all they can do to live up to those expectations. We welcome them to our family.” At the close of the ceremony they were administered the firefighter’s oath by Kannapolis City Clerk, Bridgette Bell.