Rain chances spike Friday as remnants of Beta through the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for Friday as rain associated with post-tropical cyclone Beta moves northeast into the Carolinas.
Most neighborhoods should expect no more than inch of rainfall Friday. The highest rainfall amounts will likely be north of the I-85 corridor.
While the dry streak is coming close, the late-week round of wet weather isn’t expected to produce severe storms but a couple thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.
With a change in the weather pattern in sight, make the most out of calm and quiet conditions over the next couple days. Wednesday’s highs will reach the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will slip into the upper 50s before reaching the lower 70s Thursday afternoon.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy, but rain chances are low. A few showers may develop late in the evening, but the bulk of the rain will move in Friday. Overcast skies and steady rain will keep temperatures in the 60s most of the day.
Rain chances peel back a bit over the weekend, but a few scattered storms are possible as highs inch slightly above average into the lower 80s. Uninterrupted sunshine returns Monday before another cold front treks through the region Tuesday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
