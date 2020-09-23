Police: Protesters put casket of cow manure in front of Asheville police department

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say protesters have put a casket of dirt and cow manure in front of the Asheville Police Department Wednesday night.
The department started a twitter thread about the protests, stating about 150 protesters gathered outside the municipal building in downtown Asheville.
In the next tweet, police said protesters have left a casket full of dirt and what they believe to be cow manure at the front door of APD.
Police continued the thread, stating protesters started marching down College Street, on the roadway, blocking traffic.
These protesters apparently continued marching through downtown blocking roadways and intersections, backing up traffic, according to police.
Police then said protesters had been given multiple warnings to leave the road, citing violation of state law.
