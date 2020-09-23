Police: No arrests, assaults, injuries during Charlotte protests after officers not charged for death of Breonna Taylor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say there were no injuries, assaults or arrests during protests in uptown Charlotte Wednesday night.
More than 100 people took to the Charlotte streets to march after the Louisville police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case were not charged for her death.
The “Say Her Name” protest and march started at 8 p.m. at First Ward Park.
CMPD went to monitor the protest after 10 p.m. Officers say about 100 individuals participated and for the first hour everything was peaceful. Police say several protesters put objects such as scooters, signs and cones into the street and blocked the road at 4th and College.
The protests continued through the midnight hour before police say people started to disperse. Officers continued to monitor a small group that returned to First Ward Park.
A Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong, with prosecutors saying Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at the woman were justified in using force to protect themselves after they were shot at.
The only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors' homes during the raid on the night of March 13.
The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.
Hankison was booked and released from jail Wednesday after he was indicted in the case, Gray sister station WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.
Hankison arrived at the Shelby County Detention Center and was released around 5 p.m., the jail confirmed.
Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree in the case, and received a $15,000 bond. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The charges were related to Hankison’s firing 10 shots “blindly” into Taylor’s apartment during the March 13 raid on her home. Some of those shots went into adjacent apartments.
His attorney, Stew Matthews, told Gray sister station WXIX in Cincinnati that they intend to plead not guilty during arraignment.
“I don’t think the evidence will support the charge,” Matthews said.
WAVE 3 News is working to find out when Hankinson will be arraigned.
