Nice now, but a wet end to the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re starting off a tad milder this morning and despite a few more clouds mixing in today, the afternoon will be seasonably mild with highs readings in the mid to upper 70s.
Following a pleasant evening, tonight won’t be quite as chilly as recent night as more clouds filter in from the west. Overnight lows will only fall back to the upper 50s.
As high pressure slips off the Carolina coast Thursday, even more clouds will cover the sky. As such, highs Thursday will back off to the lower 70s. Rain chances remain very low during the daylight hours Thursday but do ramp up after the sun goes down.
Rain chances kick into high gear on Friday as the remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Beta drifts by to our west. A First Alert has been issued for Friday, just to provide a “heads up” that rainfall of – generally – one half to one inch of rain is on the way before the storm pulls away Friday night.
Beyond Friday’s rain, there’ll be more sunshine, lower rain chances and warmer temperatures going into the weekend. An isolated thundershower can’t be ruled out either weekend day, but the bigger story will be warm afternoon readings close to 80°.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.