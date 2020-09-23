Kannapolis Cannon Ballers honor heroes through Field of Honor

Each 3-foot by 5-foot flag comes with its own story and displays a tag identifying both the flag honoree and the person who sponsored the flag. Flags may be purchased to honor the memory of a veteran or current service member from any branch of service. The purchaser will be permitted to take home the flag following the conclusion of the event. This living display of heroism flies as a patriotic tribute to the strength and unity of Americans, and honors all those who are serving, have served, and have made the supreme sacrifice for our nation’s security and freedom.