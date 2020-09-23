Joe Biden, NBA star Chris Paul and Mayor Vi Lyles visit legendary Charlotte restaurant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Presidential hopeful Joe Biden, NBA star Chris Paul and Mayor Vi Lyles visited a legendary restaurant in Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
During a visit to Charlotte, the Biden motorcade stopped at Mert’s Heart & Soul in uptown Charlotte around 2 p.m.
Biden was outside with Mayor Lyles, Paul and the restaurant owner’s daughter, Tia Bazzelle.
James Bazzelle opened Mert’s in 1998, and the restaurant has become an iconic centerpiece in the Queen City where people from all of the world go to dine.
That includes some pretty famous faces including former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton ,comedian and actor Kevin Hart, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, pop diva Mariah Carey, rock band Foo Fighters and Charlotte’s own Grammy-winning R&B singer, Anthony Hamilton just to name a few.
Food was ordered to go at the restaurant and the Biden motorcade continued after the brief visit.
