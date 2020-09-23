Inside Look At The Exchange At 36th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Around the QC, we are learning more about a new market coming to Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood. It’s at North Davidson and East 36th streets and is called The Exchange at 36th. It’ll be a place to grab what you need and go, or stop in and have a beer, with the goal being a neighborhood hangout. The plan is to make this big space in the back a restaurant, but there aren’t many details out on that yet. The hope is to open the market sometime next month. QC@3′s Jordan Sawyers gave us a closer look.