Inside Look At The Exchange At 36th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Around the QC, we are learning more about a new market coming to Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood. It’s at North Davidson and East 36th streets and is called The Exchange at 36th. It’ll be a place to grab what you need and go, or stop in and have a beer, with the goal being a neighborhood hangout. The plan is to make this big space in the back a restaurant, but there aren’t many details out on that yet. The hope is to open the market sometime next month. QC@3′s Jordan Sawyers gave us a closer look.
Don’t forget you can download the QC Kitchen app for more food-related news. You can see things from QC@3 and QC Morning. There is a great list of fall activities to check out in York County up on the app right now.
You might also like: Community Coming Together To Help Support Charlotte Deli
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.