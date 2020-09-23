Gunman targets Salisbury home for second time in three weeks

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are searching for the person who has fired shots into a home on at least two occasions within the past three weeks.
Police responded to a call of shots fired into the home at 407 Old Concord Road on Tuesday night. They recovered 19 shell casings in the street in front of the house.
No injuries were reported, but several of the bullets went into the house.
A similar incident happened three weeks ago at the same location. In both incidents the home was occupied by at least one adult and children.
The home has been the site of several calls involving police on and off for the last few years.
Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.