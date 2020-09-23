First Alert for a wet Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of the evening should remain dry with temperatures falling through the 70s to the 60s. Thursday morning will start out in the upper 50s.
The next system we will be watching has to do with the remnants of Beta. Rain from it is moving to the east.
We will see a mainly cloudy day on Thursday with showers possible late. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Friday will be the wettest day. That’s why there is a First Alert. There’s an 80% chance. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
It doesn’t look like there will be severe weather or flooding, but it should at least disrupt some of your plans - especially the morning commute.
The weekend doesn’t look half bad. Highs will be loser to 80° but there’s only a 20% chance for showers each day.
Another front will move through next week. We will start out in the low 80s but will fall back to the low 70s by midweek.
Make it a great evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock
