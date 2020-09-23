City of Salisbury receives award for excellence in financial reporting

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury’s finance department has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.
The Certificate of Achievement for the city’s comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.
“The City of Salisbury is honored to have received recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association for the quality of our annual financial report,” said City Manager W. Lane Bailey. “I’m proud of the dedication and great job our finance team has done with our budget. This award demonstrates the City’s continuous efforts in maintaining and providing transparent and valuable information to our residents.”
The City of Salisbury has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read its CAFR.
For more information on the awards and GFOA, visit //www.gfoa.org/cafr.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.