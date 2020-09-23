2020 Census deadline fast approaching for Rowan County residents

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) -The 2020 Census deadline is just days away, Wednesday, Sept. 30, and the current Rowan County response rate is below that of the 2010 rate.
COVID-19 has hindered the ability to more heavily push 2020 Census responses, but also allowed for a response extension into September. To assist Rowan County residents who have not yet responded to the 2020 Census, a drive-thru registration event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m. to noon at the Salisbury Civic Center, 315 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Census representatives also will attend the East Spencer Community Day the same afternoon from 2 to 6 p.m. at 110 South Long St.
Attendees who respond on Saturday will receive a free bottle of laundry detergent, while supplies last.
For every Rowan County resident who does not respond to the 2020 Census, the county loses $1,823 per person. A North Carolina 2020 Census undercount could amount to $74 billion loss over the next 10 years. That figure equates to a loss of millions in federal and state funding for need programs in Rowan County such as roadway construction and public transit; school construction; assistance programs such as SNAP and food stamps; employment assistance initiatives; and disaster recovery funds.
“When we began planning for the Rowan County 2020 Census response last year, we were fairly confident that we could reach our self-response goal and then some,” said Ed Muire, Rowan County 2020 Census Steering Committee chair. “Now, just one week from the deadline, we find ourselves in danger of losing millions in funding for things vitally important to Rowan County like education, public safety, senior services and substance abuse prevention. If you have expressed your passion for any of these programs, it’s extremely urgent that you respond to the Census today.”
Rowan County residents who have not responded to the 2020 Census should visit www.2020Census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to respond before Wednesday, Sept. 30.
