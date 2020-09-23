2020 Census deadline fast approaching for Rowan County residents

“When we began planning for the Rowan County 2020 Census response last year, we were fairly confident that we could reach our self-response goal and then some,” said Ed Muire, Rowan County 2020 Census Steering Committee chair. “Now, just one week from the deadline, we find ourselves in danger of losing millions in funding for things vitally important to Rowan County like education, public safety, senior services and substance abuse prevention. If you have expressed your passion for any of these programs, it’s extremely urgent that you respond to the Census today.”