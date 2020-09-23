Cabarrus CVB video shows devastating effect of COVID-19 on tourism

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on local tourism has been devastating. In Cabarrus County $24 million in hotel revenue has been lost since March. That’s down 60% from last year, and means a loss of over $540,000 in local taxes.
It’s significant too since tourism is responsible for more than 4600 local jobs and almost $500 million in visitor spending. The Cabarrus CVB is working to turn that around now that some restrictions are easing in North Carolina, but they say there’s a long way to go.
“It’s been quite devastating for us here in Cabarrus County," said Donna Carpenter, President and CEO of the Cabarrus Convention Visitors Bureau.
Carpenter doesn’t hold back as she lists examples of some of how the pandemic affected tourism.
“We have Great Wolf Lodge that sits here with 400 rooms that has not been open during the pandemic. We have the Embassy Suites, very few leisure travelers and no conventions," Carpenter added.
1400 jobs were lost just in the hotel category.
“My staff is suffering because of it," said Alan Benson, General Manager of Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord. "To go from 200 to 20 employees is really hard.”
“We’re losing restaurants, we have some that have closed and won’t come back unfortunately," Carpenter added.
The CVB wanted the community to understand this impact, so they put together a video that hides nothing. It features testimonials from stakeholders in local businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and attractions like Charlotte Motor Speedway and a new arcade.
“It’s pretty heartbreaking to know that we’re pretty much powerless to do anything with our business that I can’t help our employees any more than I can at this point…I’m sorry," said Troy Taylor, owner of The Basement Arcade in downtown Concord.
Travel stopped, conventions were canceled, events at Charlotte Motor Speedway were canceled or held without fans. Now in the fall with some restrictions lifting, they say there is reason for optimism.
“It’s exciting to see people start to come back," Carpenter added, "and they’re hungry to travel.”
“There’s a lot of people doing RV’s," said Don Curley, staying for a few days at the campground near Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The Curley’s and dog Murphy are here from Massachusetts visiting family. That’s what the CVB wants to see.
“I wouldn’t have any reservations whatsoever in taking a trip, doing what we’ve done," Curley added.
Carpenter pointed out the The Great Wolf Lodge did reopen last week. “They were able to open since last Thursday. The demand for occupancy has increased, they are opened at a limited capacity, of course.”
Many who work in the tourism industry in Cabarrus County have undertaken the Count On Me NC program. Count On Me NC is a public health pledge and online free curriculum/course that once completed, gives businesses a logo and sign they can display at their business to show customers they are educated and following social distancing and health guidelines.
Carpenter says it’s important because it shows visitors the commitment to safety that local businesses have.
Carpenter also pointed out that there are lots of great attractions across the county that locals can enjoy. From Reed Gold Mine to the Atrium Health Ballpark and local restaurants, Carpenter says visiting local places is a way for residents to help one another.
As it has for years, tourism was up in 2019 over the prior year, and was on another upward trajectory for 2020 when the pandemic hit. Carpenter hopes that upward trend will soon return.
“We expect that we’re going to come back,” Carpenter said. “We’re gong to come back strong. It will be a slow recovery but recovery is the word I think that is important, that we will recover from this.”
2019 Cabarrus County Tourism Impact Highlights:
- The travel and tourism industry directly employs more than 4,660 people
- Total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Cabarrus County was $113.69 million
- State tax revenues totaled $26.91 million and local tax revenues totaled $8.36 million from travel to Cabarrus County
- Taxes generated by visitor spending represent a tax savings of $165.64 per resident
- Cabarrus County ranks 12th in travel impact among North Carolina’s 100 counties
These statistics are from the “Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties 2019,” which can be accessed at partners.visitnc.com/economic-impact-studies. The study was prepared for Visit North Carolina by the U.S. Travel Association.
Annual Tourism Activity in Cabarrus County
• Generated $478.16 million in visitor spending • Produced $113.69 million in payroll • Created $8.36 million in local tax revenues • Created $26.91 million in state tax revenues • Generated $35.27 million in combined state & local taxes • More than 4,660 jobs were directly attributable to tourism • 2019 visitor spending increased by 1.9% over 2018
On an Average Day in 2019 Tourism spending in Cabarrus County:
• Generated $96,630 daily in combined state & local taxes • Created $22,904 daily in local tax revenues • Created $73,726 daily in state tax revenues • Generated $311,479 daily in worker paychecks
