Vaccine research registry opens in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Atrium Health in Charlotte is taking a prominent role in the quest to find a vaccine against COVID-19.
A voluntary vaccine research registry opened Tuesday that will allow people to learn more about vaccine research and development, and possibly participate in vaccine trials. The new vaccine research program, called STRIVE for Healthier Futures, was developed at Atrium Health in Charlotte.
STRIVE stands for “Strategic Research, Innovation, Vaccines, and Engagement.”
Atrium is looking for at least 10,000 volunteers to join the registry. People who take part may then be invited to participate in vaccine trials once they get underway.
Dr. Christine Turley, lead physician investigator of the Strive program, says registries such as this are essential in finding a vaccine to combat COVID- 19.
“It’s a really critical step for us. It is an entry point for our whole community to be able to engage in vaccine research in the near future," Turley said. "So, to do vaccine trials well right now, particularly in this very intense climate that we’re in, individuals need to be able to enroll quite quickly. And if we don’t take a registry approach that gives us time to engage with lots of different people across all of our community, we will not have the inclusive trial that we need it to be.”
It’s important to note that signing up for the registry is not signing up to take part in a vaccine trial. It’s merely a means of letting researchers know you might be interested in taking part in a trial.
Having that list makes it easier for Atrium to provide people information about COVID and then to reach them later once the trials begin. Atrium says that could come as early as next month.
Atrium says a diverse group of registrants is critical to vaccine trials.
If you’re interested in signing up, you have to be at least 18 years old.
For more information on the COVID-19 research registry, go to: AtriumHealth.org/COVIDVACCINE or email STRIVEregistry@atriumhealth.org.
