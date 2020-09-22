Union Co. schools to add day of in-person learning for all grades, move to Plan A for K-5 in Oct.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Public Schools decided on a plan to add an extra day of in-person learning for all grades next week, and move to Plan A for elementary students at the end of October.
School officials held a special-called meeting to decide how to move forward with in-person learning for students.
Ultimately, the board approved 8-1 the plan presented by Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan, including a second in-person day added on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and moving forward with Plan A in-person learning for K-5 students only on Oct. 26.
That is coming after Governor Roy Cooper announced that K-5 could now move to Plan A.
Board members are planning on making that change, but not until Oct. 26th, to give time for some adjustment.
They also decided they still would have that Friday dedicated to remote learning. So K-5 would only be in-person Monday through Thursday when the change comes.
Next week, all students in that hybrid Plan B will move to either Monday and Tuesday for cohort/group 1, or Wednesday and Thursday for group 2.
Again, Friday is dedicated to fully remote learning.
The superintendent says they’ve consulted with all principals and teams made up of teachers and parents who decided it would be good to move forward with the changes and give students a chance to be around their peers.
“For those families who want plan A or all in-person learning, for that to be an option for you at the end of the month of October. That will give us additional four weeks to really study what this has been, what the impact has been for adding a second day before we add an additional set of days for elementary students,” Superintendent Houlihan said.
Board members say parents could expect to know which group their child falls as far as their in-person learning days Wednesday and Thursday so be on the lookout for that.
If your child is currently enrolled in Plan B and doing remote classes five days a week, board members say you will have to apply for the district’s virtual academy through the Union County Public Schools website.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.