UNC Charlotte reveals plan to resume some in-person instruction on campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte is ready to allow some students back on campus for in-person instruction next month.
On Tuesday, the university announced it will resume select in-person instruction on Oct. 1 in specific areas of academic study and for those students making a transition to University life.
Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber says this decision was made after careful consideration of available data and consultation with both county health officials and the UNC System
The university will move to all online/remote classes following the Thanksgiving break, including the delivery of all exams.
School officials are placing an emphasis on the return to on-campus instruction in two areas:
- Programs for which in-person access to facilities, equipment or other resources are needed to ensure that staff can maintain the best environment for instruction.
- These programs include engineering, science lab classes, studio and performance art classes, clinical programs in the college of health and human services and architecture.
- Courses serving primarily first-year students (freshmen and transfer) in order to ensure that students can successfully transition to University instruction, build community and access campus support (e.g., Prospect for Success, liberal studies and similar lower-division courses).
Courses in the two categories above will follow the format in effect when students registered - in-person, hybrid, synchronously online or asynchronously online.
All other courses may remain in an online or remote format.
Officials say they are also aware that not all students have access to needed internet bandwidth or other technology that allows them to access online/remote classes effectively.
To the extent possible, officials say they want to accommodate the needs of these students by providing access to campus WiFi and computers, assuring equity in students' abilities to access coursework, and other digital resources.
As previously announced, officials say all undergraduate classes will be suspended on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 28 and 29, to allow for campus move-in dates. The lost time will need to be made up during the semester. Faculty will communicate how this will be done with students.
Students who have needs requiring them to continue online education this semester should work directly with their faculty members and their academic advisors to discuss possible options should they be enrolled in courses with a face-to-face component.
Officials say students who find it necessary to withdraw from a class during the semester will receive a grade of WE, withdrawal for extenuating circumstances. Students should consult an advisor before doing so and be aware of the enrollment requirements for financial aid.
Classes originally began remotely on Monday, Sept. 7. Chancellor Gaber says the ongoing decline in Mecklenburg County’s infection rate, coupled with UNC Charlotte’s comprehensive safety protocols, allows the university to move forward with a measured approach to on-campus living, learning and working this fall semester.
Further information can be found here.
