Two men wanted on murder charges in overdose death in Stanly County

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men are wanted on multiple charges in connection with an apparent overdose death that occurred in Albemarle in late July.
The investigation began around 3:46 a.m. on July 27, when officers with the Albemarle Police Department and Stanly County Sheriff’s Office were called to E. Main St for a death investigation.
Officials say the victim appeared to have died from a suspected overdose. The victim’s name has not been released.
During the investigation, Albemarle detectives say they got information that led them to two men they say are responsible for the death: 26-year-old Daniel L. Britt and 40-year-old Anthony Bradshaw.
Both men are wanted for second-degree murder, felony death by distribution, felony sell heroin, felony deliver heroin, possession with the intent to sell and deliver heroin and conspire to sell heroin.
Anyone who sees Britt or Bradshaw, or has information on their whereabouts, is asked to call their location police department or 911.
If you have any other information about the case, you can call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500, or you can leave an anonymous tip on the Tipline at 704-984-9511.
